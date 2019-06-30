|
Ramon R. Leal Sr
Oxnard - Ramon R Leal Sr, Born 05/29/1947 Passed away on Wed 06/19/2019 after falling ill & succumbing to Heart Failure at the age of 72. Ramon was a Native of Ventura County. Attending Elementary & Junior high in Santa Rosa Valley & going to High School & residing much of his life in Moorpark, Ca. Ramon worked in Agriculture until becoming a Truck Driver at the age of 22. This becoming his livelihood for 50 years until his retirement in March of this year. His hobbies were working on cars in the garage & going on the occasional fishing trip. Ramon could definitely be defined as a Family Man. Dad not only to his own Children but also to his Stepchildren & many Nieces & Nephews. Dad had the Biggest Heart, The Brightest Smile & The Most Contagious Laugh. Ramon is Survived by his Wife Rosalinda & her sons Joseph (wife Sally) & Raymond, His sons Ramon Jr, Vincent (Wife Leanna), Angel & Andres From his first marriage to Erlinda Rios. Brothers Jesus (Wife Margarita), Mike (Wife Helen), Albert (Wife Barbara), Sisters Maggie, Carmen & Nellie ( Husband Tony). Grandchildren Sonia(Husband Vince), Ileana, Sabrina, Desiree, AJ, Sophia, Melody, Riley, Zion & Carmine. Great Grandchildren Adrianna, Vincent, Dalaina, Calcifer, & Oliver. He is Preceded in death by his Parents Tiburcio & Andrea Leal, Brothers David & Tony. Sisters Jenny, Dolores, Trini & LaLa, His son Anthony & Daughter Desiree. Dad is going to be Missed so Much By so many. Services will be At Santa Clara Cemetary & Mortuary 2370 North H St, Oxnard, Ca. Sat July 13th. Viewing From 9am-12:30pm, Rosary From 12:30pm-1pm & Mass From 1pm-2pm. A Celebration of Life Reception will Immediately Follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 30, 2019