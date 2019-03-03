|
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Memorial Mass
View Map
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
It is with saddened hearts that we announce our beloved husband and father, Ray Cardenes Ramirez passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Feb. 24, 2019 at the age of 86.
Ray was born in Ventura, California in 1932. He was the firstborn of Carmen and Ramon Ramirez, Sr. and the eldest of 7 children. He is survived by his wife, Lupe, his son, Ray, and four daughters, Anna, Kathy, Lisa, and Sabrina.
Ray was raised in Ventura and attended Holy Cross Grammar School and went on to graduate from Ventura High School in 1950. Ray was very involved in sports and played football while attending Ventura High. In his youth, Ray helped his father in the Ramirez Trucking business.
Ray met the love of his life while in high school at the young age of 16. Their love story began 71 years ago in Ventura when they were introduced by Ray's cousin, Dickie Garcia, and Lupe's sister, Tommy. What started out as a friendship and young love soon grew into deep, memorable devotion to each other and a strong marriage of 65 years. Together, they raised 5 beautiful children, who gave them 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one on the way.
Ray loved to be a part of his children's lives and a member of the community. He started as a member of the San Buenaventura Mission parish and then became a member of Sacred Heart parish in Saticoy. He coached his son's little league baseball team and also became an umpire for the Saticoy Little League. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Lion's Club, and a proud member of the NRA.
Ray's love for sports and family continued as he attended so many of his children's games over the years. He watched them with pride and was overjoyed as he continued to watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren at their sporting events in later years.
Ray enjoyed working for S.P. Milling and retired with them in 1995. He was presented with the Million Mile Award for driving a million miles accident-free. Ray was also the silent partner in his wife's successful ventures in the restaurant industry which included two restaurants in Port Hueneme (Casa de Burritos and The Garden Restaurant), and Lupita's Mexican Food booth at the Ventura County Fair for 35 years. He was a jack of all trades and master of All. They never had to call a repairman because Ray knew how to do it all. He even taught his daughters how to change their own tires and check their oil.
One of Ray's favorite stories to share was the father-son hunting trip he took on the Yukon river in Alaska. What started off as a 2-week hunting trip turned into a 3-week adventure of a lifetime. It was during this father-son excursion that he shot his prized possession, the Alaskan moose, among many other wildlife trophies. Ray also loved going hunting with family and friends on Santa Cruz Island.
Ray's adventures continued with travels to Europe, cruises to Alaska and Mexico, and a trip to the Orient. His 25 year anniversary trip to Acapulco landed him a 9 foot sailfish, to the envy of fishermen around him. One of his favorite trips was visiting his Tia Sister Guadalupe of Notre Dame with his siblings and their spouses.
Ray had true devotion for his country and a great respect for the armed services of America. He believed it was important to serve his country in some way and was excited to serve upon graduating but was held back from service for medical reasons. Ray believed that, no matter who was president, the office should be respected and supported. He respected and admired those who have served in various organizations and capacities, including his brother, Bill Ramirez (USMC); brother-in-law, Chuck Solano (Army); son-in-law, Lt. Colonel Gregg George (USMC); son-in-law, Keith Kohr (Air Force); daughter-in-law, Josie Ramirez (Navy); grandson, Ryan George (USAF); grandson, Kevin George (USMC); nephew, Ron Ramirez, Ventura City Fire Captain; nephew, Eddie Silvas, firefighter and paramedic; grandson-in-law, Andrez Morales, LA County firefighter; great nephew, Michael Rosson-Silvas (Army); great nephew, Mario Silvas (Army); great nephew, Chris Silvas (Army) and firefighter; and Eric Silvas, firefighter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Gilbert (Pat). He remains loved by his brothers, Pascual (Sylvia), and Bill (Audrey), his sister, Helen (Chuck), and twin sisters Carmen (Daniel) and Rosie (Robert).
In unending honor for their patriarch: Son and daughter-in-law, Ray ""Corky"" and Josie Ramirez (Jeremy, Jason, Kealoha, Jesse); daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Gregg George (Ryan, Sarah, Kevin); daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Oscar Gonzalez (Diana, Alyssa, Mychael, Brenda); daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Damie Poonoosamy (Darma, Jillian); and daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina and Keith Kohr (Matthew, Steven, Daniel).
Being a native of Ventura, Ray knew the streets like the back of his hand. He wanted to see Ventura from a different view which led him to take up flying lessons. Ray loved to fly and took many lessons out of the Santa Paula airport. While he didn't quite earn his pilot's license, he does now have his wings.
Ray Ramirez was a man of few words, and these words were always rich in wisdom, encouragement, kindness, and love. Such is how everyone knew and loved him.
Our family would like to acknowledge the excellent staff of Community Memorial Hospital. We truly appreciate their care and compassion.
For those who would like to pay their last respects, a viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 on Friday, March 8th. This will be held at Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home on 757 E. Main Street in Ventura, California. A Memorial Mass for Ray Ramirez will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Ventura. All family and friends are welcome to attend to honor the life of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 3, 2019
