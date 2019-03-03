|
Ramon Robert Kurkchubasche
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ramon died peacefully in his home in Thousand Oaks, California on February 26, 2019, after a long battle with head and neck cancer. He was surrounded by family, friends, and his beloved dog Tiki.
Ramon was born in Frankfurt, Germany on October 29, 1966, to Raman and Margot Kurkchubasche, the youngest of four siblings. From an early age Ramon stood out for his class clown behavior and pranks he enjoyed playing on classmates, as he attended Grades 1 through 4 at the Frankfurt International School, followed by Evans and Bishops Schools in La Jolla, California, where his family moved when he was 10 years of age. He graduated high school with honors and went on to study Structural Engineering at the University of California at San Diego, followed by graduate studies in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering at Stanford University. At the age of 24, Ramon joined the Naval Ocean Systems Center in Point Loma, California where he designed and tested innovative submarine vessels.
Four years later it was time to complement his high-tech knowledge with some business acumen. He spent two years in Barcelona, Spain earning his MBA at the Instituto de Estudios Superiores Empresariales (IESE). There he made lifelong friendships with a diverse and international group of individuals. He not only came back with a business degree, but also a self-professed master in preparing paella and sangria.
Upon his return to California in 1996 he took a job at an internet banking startup called Digital Insight. He was part of the senior management team and contributed to the company's rapid growth to over 700 employees. He managed the company's core Consumer Online Banking product ? a role he would continue to perform at successive jobs, such as at Countrywide Bank and Union Bank. In each of his jobs, his main goal and accomplishment was to build a strong, customer-focused product.
Ramon spoke three languages fluently and loved to be engaged in new learning. In 2004 he accomplished one of his personal goals when he earned his FAA private pilot's certification. He loved music and played electric and acoustic guitar and over time he acquired a treasured collection of guitars. He loved hiking along the beautiful Thousand Oaks trails, enjoyed spending time with a small group of friends and enjoyed occasional trips to Europe to meet up with old classmates.
Ramon had that special mix of generosity and witty honesty. The prankster in him continued to make people laugh, and till the very end he maintained his own special brand of humor. Ramon will be sorely missed by his parents, his two sisters and brother. His family wishes to thank his friends for their kind support.
A private memorial service will be held in Thousand Oaks with family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, Ramon has expressed his wish that donations be made to the Humane Society of Ventura County.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 3, 2019