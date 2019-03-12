Services
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
600 Central Ave
Fillmore, CA 93015
(805) 524-0744
Ramona Ramirez
Ramona Moran Ramirez Obituary
Ramona Moran Ramirez

Fontana, CA

Ramona Moran Ramirez passed away in Fontana, the evening of February 28, 2019 at the age of 86 from complications of Alzheimer's.

Ramona's adult life was spent in Fillmore as the receptionist for Dr. William French. She was active in the Fillmore United Methodist Church, however may best be remembered as providing child care for numerous families. Her legacy may be that she then cared for the children of those who she gave such loving care to when they themselves were children.

Ramona is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Henry; children Greg (Shaune), Leticia (Mike) Bradley, and Mike (Kathy) Berg; and grandchildren Taylor, Hayley, and Jonathan, as well as beloved brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, March 15 at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary in Fillmore, at 10, followed by interment at Bardsdale cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
