Randall Ross Axell, 72, died peacefully at home, September 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Palo Alto, California, September 1, 1948, to parents Dorothy Hedrick Axell and Ross E. Axell. The family moved to Santa Paula in 1952 so Randy's Dad could help farm the Hedrick properties. Randy was a 4th generation farmer from both sides of his parents.He attended Briggs School and graduated from Santa Paula Union High School in 1966. He continued his education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and graduated in 1971 with a Major in Agricultural Business Management. While at Cal Poly, he earned the Mustang of the Year Award. After graduation, Randy returned to Santa Paula to continue farming with his Dad and eventually took over the family farming business. In 1970 he married Joanna and together they raised two wonderful children, Tara and Brandon.In school Randy was active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He raised his own herd of short-horn steers as well as planted and harvested all the hay and alfalfa to feed and care for them. He showed his steers at the Ventura County Fair and earned many awards for them. Farming was in his blood from a very early age and stayed with him throughout his life.Randy was also active and well respected in his community, in agricultural organizations as well as civic ones. Some of his agricultural organizations included: Ventura County Farm Bureau, Sunkist Growers, Briggs Lemon Association, Mupu Citrus Association, Ojai-Tapo Citrus Association, Fillmore/Piru Citrus Association, Saticoy Lemon Association, Associates Insectary, California Avocado Commission (being an occasional spokesperson), Mission Produce, Farmer's Irrigation Company, and California Leadership Program- Class 7. In many of these organizations he served on the Board of Directors as President and-or Chairman.Some of his civic and community organizations included: Santa Paula Jaycees, Briggs School Board, Santa Paula Historical Society, Agriculturist of the Year, Santa Paula Rotary as co-chair of the BBQ Team and recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow, Screen Actors Guild, LAFCO, and the one organization that became most dear to his heart, the Santa Paula Art Museum.Randy was preceded in death by his mother and father Dorothy and Ross Axell. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Joanna, and their children: daughter Tara and son- in- law Ryan Rosenthal; son Brandon and daughter- in- law Julie; six beautiful grandchildren: Ava, Lila, Logan, Caden, Austin and Nolan: his loving sister Cheryl Hall, many cousins and a very special lady, Aunt Nancy.We knew his time on earth was coming to an end and a special comment was made by his good friend, fraternity brother, and best man that we think is worth repeating:"Randy, you have completed all your tasks, projects and responsibilities. You've impacted so many lives in Santa Paula and elsewhere. I pray that you can find peace in the realization that Joanna is taken care of, Tara and Brandon know the plan, the ranch is in "Randy shape" and your contributions to the arts will live on as a wonderful legacy. Savor the moment, Hoss...your work is done."A special thank you goes to the Livingston Memorial Nursing Association and Hospice for their dedicated, loving, kind, and compassionate care of our beloved Randy. Due to the Covid-19 virus, services will be held at a later date. We hope by springtime we will be able to hold a Celebration of Life.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a generous donation to our wonderful Santa Paula Art Museum that has brought so much beauty to our community. Thank You.