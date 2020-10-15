Randel Dale Castleberry



Simi Valley - Randel Dale Castleberry born November 17, 1958 in Sipsey, AL passed away on October 9, 2020 in Simi Valley, CA with his brother Alan at his side.



He was preceded in death by Hershel Lee Castleberry (Father), Sheila Jo (Peffers) Castleberry (Mother), Terry Castleberry (Brother), Debra Rollins (Sister), Thomas Lee Castleberry (Brother), Larry Castleberry (Brother). Survivors are William Alan Castleberry, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Cousins and Many Friends. Randy will be missed dearly and deeply by all who knew him and by all who will always love him.



There are no formal services or burial scheduled for Randy at this time, however his family and friends were able to say goodbye to him privately at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home. If you wish to offer assistance to Randy's family at this most difficult time, donations can be made to William Alan Castleberry ? Kathy Ekker 11491 Broadview Dr. Moorpark, Ca 93021. We thank you in advance for your love and support at a time of such great loss. God Bless!









