Randolph Lane Perry
Cottage Grove, OR - Randolph Lane Perry, 49, passed of natural causes on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
Randy was born on January 22, 1971, in Ventura to Roger Perry and Susan McKnight. In 1985 Randy moved to Wolfeboro, NH where he was a standout Varsity Basketball and Football player. Randy would soon move back to CA to live with his Grandparents and finish high school in Fillmore.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Beulah McKnight; uncle, Rudy McKnight; and cousin, Jason McKnight.
Randy is lovingly survived by his two sons, Cody (Susie) Perry of Ventura, Tyler (Tyrah) Perry of Cottage Grove; his parents, Roger and Demarise Perry of Lake Elsinore and mother Susan Hunt of NH, his grandchildren, Katie, Roo, Taytum, and Teagyn; his grandparents Robert and Joanne Perry of Ventura; five brothers, three sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life was held for Randy, on September 26, 2020. For details regarding time and place please contact his sons Cody or Tyler for more information via Facebook or at www.reardonfh.com
.
For a more detailed obituary please visit www.reardonfh.com