Randy Caldwell, age 64, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in the San Fernando Valley on September 3, 2020. Born Randall Steven Canine on November 10, 1955, in Burbank, California, he lived his early life in Granada Hills and made very fond memories of escapades, often with his siblings, at Chatsworth and Petit Parks. He was later legally adopted by his mother's second husband, Morris Caldwell, and was the fourth of seven children growing up as a blended family in suburban Simi Valley.



There, under the mentorship of his adoptive father and coach, Morris, Randy learned and mastered the game of baseball and enjoyed an outstanding 'career' in youth sports and high school athletics, pitching for his Simi High Pioneers' Varsity baseball team. Meanwhile, as a self-taught guitarist, he honed his skills throughout his mid to late teens and later accompanied his sister, Lynne, as she sang a solo on the Simi High auditorium stage. Sports, and especially music remained a central focus throughout his life.



As a proud American, Randy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduating high school. Initially stationed at Plattsburg, NY, he later served a tour of duty in Seoul, Korea. His stories of the winter Olympics on Lake Champlain and tense moments in South Korea, particularly along the DMZ, fascinated his listeners. While in the military, he joined a softball league and formed a rock bank, playing at local night clubs.



In 1984, while playing a gig at a night club, he met "the one", a music lover named Laurie Kaufman, and they were married the following year. The couple led a very social lifestyle with their myriad friends and family members who enjoyed Laurie's gourmet cooking, Randy's storytelling and raucous (and often raunchy sense of humor). When their pride and joy baby girl, Shara MiKayla Caldwell arrived in 1990 their family was complete. The doting, yet strict parents played host to endless sleepovers and musical overtures. Their daughter had inherited her parents' musical genes and loved to entertain her parents with song and dance routines. For a time, Randy was able to be a full-time parent, developing a very special bond with his daughter. Later on, Randy and Shara collaborated on recording vocal harmonies for a 'cover' of one his favorite rock songs. Settled into family life, Randy once again joined a community softball league and played in a rock band on the weekends.



In college, Randy studied electrical engineering and in his particular fascination with physics, enjoyed engaging in discussions with others about the subject area. That could be said about much of his learnings and life experiences. Whether sharing about humbling travel adventures, offering historical and statistical references on policy issues, or bragging about how he struck out the .500 hitter on the opponent's team, he was an entertaining storyteller.



He was well-read and loved to debate politics as he felt his convictions growing stronger over time, influenced also by his world travels. There wasn't much he couldn't do or figure out, from singing opera to remodeling his own home to mastering a new sport at his first attempt (he could play any sport well). He was like a walking encyclopedia on so many subjects. He played acoustic and electric guitar like a maestro and wrote lyrics and music for entertainment, his bands and for theater productions, where he got to know a few celebrities.



Developing new interests and skills all the time, Randy eventually went into business for himself, installing drywall. Known for excellence in his craft, contractors would often ask "who did this drywall?" (as if he were an artist). Along those lines, he also became an avid, gifted photographer, capturing unforgettable images during his travels and producing stunning photographs from everyday experiences, sometimes including them in home-made greeting cards for family. His enthusiasm and zest for life, politics, music, sports and travel and the opportunity to share his experiences with others defined him.



Randy is survived by his precious daughter, Shara Caldwell; only grandson, Jordan Nadeau; father, Morris Caldwell; brother, Ronald Caldwell (ShanShan); sisters, Lynne Llafet (Gene); Sylvia Mejia and Cynthia Wishka (Marty); aunts, uncles, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie Caldwell; mother, Patricia Caldwell; biological father, Lawrence Canine; sisters, Michelle Caldwell and Andrea Caldwell. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.



A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 7th at 1pm in Quartz Hill, Calif. For more information, contact his daughter, Shara at shara.mika90@gmail.com. A public Burial & Memorial Service with Military Honors is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10th, 10:30am at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California.









