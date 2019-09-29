Resources
- - Randy Johnson passed away Sept, 20 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Randy Johnson was well known in the community as the owner of Randy Johnson Automotive, as well as the Port Hueneme Rotary Club, Elks Club, and participated in the Port Hueneme Harbor Days Parade.

At Randy Johnson's request no funeral services will be held.

Randy Johnson was born June 25 1954. To Cleteis and Alma Johnson. He is survived by his sister Renee Y Beatty & her husband Richard W Beatty. Nieces Sherry Taillon & husband Randy Taillon, Shelly Pace & husband Benjamin Pace, James Beatty, Christine Beatty, as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Randy Johnson was best known for the support of his family. He will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019
