Raquel Lantin Asperas



Simi Valley, CA



Raquel Lantin Asperas, 64, of Simi Valley CA will be greatly missed and remembered with deep affection by family and her ever-expanding family-of-friends whom she touched with well-timed motherly support, steady advice, life encouragement and leadership-- a life well-lived. Born in Manila, Philippines to Teodoro and Anita Lantin, Catholicism was the foundation for how she lead her life. Upon receiving a Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology at 21, she married and moved to Guam for 2 yrs, then to San Jose, CA in 1977 to have a family and career. Raquel's father, a successful contractor who designed and fabricated industrial machines and equipment for Shell and Colgate and others in the Philippines, inspired Raquel to develop herself into a successful Manufacturing and Materials Planner and Program Manager for companies such as Benchmark Electronics, NEO Tech (Flextronics, Stellar Microelectronics), AeroVironment, and Trompeter Electronics. Raquel loved organizing social get-togethers at interesting and delicious restaurants; traveling to new places like Thailand, Palm Springs, Colorado, Philippines, or Yosemite; camping & local area hikes; dancing and concerts of all music types mainly R&B, Popular, Jazz and crooner Frank Sinatra genres. Always health-conscious - kickboxing, Zumba, yoga and weight lifting and getting her heart rate to 164 BPM were some of her favorites. She continued to attend and support her church with her time and resources. And of course - Go Lakers! Friends & coworkers commented, 'she was like a mother to me, changed the way I eat, exercise ... telling me how to take care of myself...'. Her positiveness, elegant dress and style will also be missed, and many commented how co-workers often waited for Raquel to walk in to see what she was wearing. She is survived by her 3 children Jerica Ware, Justine Gankas, Joshua Asperas; Jerica's 3 grandchildren Noah, Robert and Jeralyn; 2 sisters Evelyn and Josephine ("Titay"); 2 brothers Cecil and Ding; sons-in-law James Ware and George Gankas and Raquel's 20-year life partner Lee Thurmond; her 3 children's father Herminio Asperas and many, many cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws.



More Pictures, add your story & your pictures: https://www.weremember.com/raquel-asperas/8u3d/memories



Services Information: VIEWING - Friday Feb. 8 @ 5-9 pm, Rose Funeral Home Chapel, 4444 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 581-3800.



FUNERAL MASS - Saturday Feb. 9 @ 10-11 am, St. Peter Claver Church, 2380 Stow St. (Corner of Cochran & Stow), Simi Valley, CA 93063.



RECEPTION - Saturday Feb 9 @ 11:30 - 2:30 pm Venue to be announced.