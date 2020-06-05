Raul M. Roman



Oxnard - Raul M Roman 72, of Oxnard Ca. fulfilled his journey on earth and entered into the heavenly gates surrounded by his wife of 51 years and loved ones on May 13th 2020.



Born on October 20, 1947 in Chihuahua, Mexico, he moved to Ventura County at the age of 12 and has been a resident for 63 years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 150 for 30 plus years. During his time in the union he was able to mentor many that he worked with and taught them all he knew to get the job done. Outside of work he enjoyed drafting plans to help with remodels for his loved ones. His hobbies were building haunted houses on halloween, camping, road trips, telling corny jokes, but most of all spending time with family and friends.



Preceded in death by his parents Luciano and Maria Luisa Roman, in-laws Ray and Jennie Ordaz, niece Valerie and beloved puppies Mutsy and Chihuahua.



He is survived by his loving wife Vivian; daughters Annette (Clemente), Yvonne, Son Raul (wife Michelle). Grandchildren; Tony (Nely), Veronica (Mark), Andy (Reyna), Martin, Marcus, Monica, Malissa, Isaac, Sammy and Xavier. Great-grandchildren; Raymond, Jalissa, Lyann, Ciarrah, Jack, Branden, Rayleen, Marky, Arianah, Zeek, & Layla.



Nine siblings, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.



Rosary service will be held at Conejo Mountain Mortuary Funeral Home in Camarillo Friday June 12, 2020 at 7pm.



Memorial ceremony will be Saturday June 13, 2020, 11am at Conejo Mountain Mortuary Funeral Home in Camarillo. Burial to immediately follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store