July 29th, 1934 - July 7th, 2020



It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father, Raul Pina, at the age of 85 years due to a sudden death.



Born and raised in Oxnard, California on July 29th, 1934 to the parents of Moises Pina and Dorothea Lopez.



He graduated with the class of 1952 at Oxnard Union High School. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball during his high school years as a pitcher.



Raul married Lupe (Torres) on May 19th, 1956 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Chapel in Camarillo, California. He lost his beloved wife early last year with over 62 years of a blessed marriage together. They raised their children in Canoga Park, Newbury Park, and they retired in the Simi Valley area.



He was a very independent, humble, and caring man that led a simple life. Raul was always a hard worker and excellent provider for his family. He never asked much of others, but he was always willing to help.



Raul worked and retired from General Motors in September of 1993 after 35 years as a welder. His pastimes were watching sports, including baseball, football, and boxing. He enjoyed sharing his sports knowledge and working on cars, especially if others needed help with their car.



Raul took care of his wife as her caregiver the last 9 years of her life as she struggled with her illness. Never a complaint during this time. They were a special couple together. They traveled to Las Vegas, Laughlin, Dodger games, going to the movies, and gatherings with their family.



Raul is survived by his children: Raul Jr., Tom, Debbie (Daniel) Garcia. Grandchildren: Dionna (Garrett Sr.) Timmons, Danny Jr. (Jacqlyn) Garcia, Raymond (Lily) Garcia, Andrew (Ariel) Garcia. Great grandchildren: Raylene Garcia, Isabella Garcia, Michael (Ray Jr.) Garcia, Jaxson Garcia, Destiny (Agustine) Ochoa, Garrett Jr. Timmons, Lorelai Timmons, Isabella Timmons; and two great-great grandchildren: Roselynn Ochoa and Agustine (Gabriel) Ochoa.



Blessed to have 10 half brothers and sisters: Yolanda (John) Hill, Jeannette Padilla, Armando (Yolanda) Pina, Richard (Hilda) Pina, Mary Lou (Deceased) Pina, Sal Pina, Olga Cruz, Norma Rodriguez, Virginia Pina, Louie (Maria) Pina, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he loved so dearly.



Due to the Corona Virus, burial will be private for immediate family only. We will have a celebration mass in his honor when we can all be together later down the road.









