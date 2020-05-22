|
Ray A. Villanueva
A beloved husband, father and successful businessman, Ray A. Villanueva passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 26, 1938 in Oxnard, Calif., to Ray Alegria Villanueva and Julianna Antonia Valenzuela Villanueva. He believed in the importance of education and his seven grandchildren are his legacy.
Ray went to Santa Clara Elementary School and was the second graduating class at Santa Clara High School (SCHS). In his youth he was an altar boy and loved it. He had an adventurous side, and climbed up the original and "much taller" church steeple. An extremely intelligent person, he graduated from SCHS at 16 years old.
He continued his education at Ventura College, where he obtained his Associates degree. This is where he met his beautiful wife of 58 years, Mary "Helen" Duke Villanueva. Ray left her with his 56-convertible Chevy Bel Air, and transferred to the University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif., where he majored in Biology and played basketball. During his last year he was accepted to dental school at Loma Linda University. However, he returned home to marry Helen and do what he really loved, become a plumbing contractor and did so for more than 50 years. With a head for business, he built a company that acquired some of the largest projects in Ventura County and California. He also carried on the tradition of working with his father, by working with his son, Ray Allen - three generations of plumbing contractors. Over the years he contracted with colleges, hospitals, large tract neighborhoods, commercial properties and custom homes. His clients included celebrities, such as Michael Landon, Cher, Mick Jagger, Jon Bon Jovi, Barbara Streisand, Richard Harris, Johnny Cash, Jane Seymore, Will Smith and others.
Ray had amazing friendships throughout his life. He considered Robert Santellan a brother. He grew up with Stu Cruz and Jimmy Martinez and stayed close throughout their lives. George Caputo was his lifetime best friend, as well as many other close friendships. One of his treasured experiences was taking a rafting excursion with his friends down the Snake River. It was a dangerous trip with rapids between levels 4 - 9 out of 10. It was an adventure of a lifetime. He was bitten by a scorpion and up all night sweating it out, but enjoyed telling us it was the scorpion who didn't make it.
Ray was an athlete and loved playing basketball In high school and college. He was also an avid cyclist, an A-list racquetball player and a skilled horseman. Over the last 20+ years he enjoyed his horses and riding on many challenging trails.
Ray Villanueva is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Leon Villanueva. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Helen Villanueva, his four children, Jeanette Villanueva, Laurie Lamoureux, Ray Villanueva III, and Sharon Villanueva Scott, as well as his siblings, Patricia and Kenny Villanueva. His grandchildren include Jay and Sarah Walker; Danielle and Monique Lamoureux; Brandon and Raquel Villanueva; and Roen Scott.
