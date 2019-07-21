|
Ray E. Martin
Ventura - Ray E. Martin, 88, died June 28, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Ray leaves behind his wife, Beverly, his daughters, Tami Martin and Karen Parrack, and his grandson, Steven Parrack.
Born June 20, 1931 in Witchita Falls, Texas, he grew up in the rural suburbs of Texas. After his service in the Navy he settled in Portland, Oregon where he sold and repaired TV sets, met his wife and the two daughters were born.
In 1960, Ray went to Long Beach, California to start a chemical company. He started working in the oil fields. Ray went to Peru and Alaska where he sold his products. In Canada, he started and sold a company. He worked in Ventura, California until he sold his company there and retired.
Throughout his life he was a great storyteller about his many working experiences.
The family will be having a celebration of life in San Felipe Mexico on Christmas Day. Ray will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019