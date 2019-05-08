|
|
Ray Garcia
- - A dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many, was reunited with the Lord on the morning of May 5, 2019. Although Ray battled with several illnesses you never heard him complain. All that knew him would contest to his patience and kindness. He was a gentle and humble man who loved the Lord dearly.
Ray a.k.a. "JuneBug" was the was the 6th out of 9 children born on April 11, 1938 in New Mexico, to Raymundo and Annie Garcia. He was raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming. At the age of 17½ he enlisted in the United States Army as a Paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division. During his service in 1957 he took part in the historical Civil Rights Movement knows as "The Little Rock Nine" where President Eisenhower ordered his division to escort students to Little Rock High School in the compelling ruling that segregation in schools was unconstitutional.
Ray married his sweetheart of 57 years, Carol in 1961. In search of the "American Dream" in 1966 he ventured out with his wife and two small children, Cindy and Victor from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Santa Barbara, California. There he had two more offspring, Vincent and Elaine. He later moved to Oxnard where he settled. Ray was a member of the Local 600 Cement Mason and retired after 40 years of service. He contributed to many construction projects throughout the county such as the Esplanade Mall, Stanley and CalFed Buildings, 118 Freeway overpass just to name a few.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Carol, siblings Joe (Betty), Janie (Clarence), Children Victor, Vincent (Elizabeth), Elaine, Grandchildren Amber, Crystal (Roman), Jadyn, Jared, Cheyenne, Kaya, Great Grandchildren Ethan, Mikayla, Isaac and Logan.
Ray is preceded in death by parents Raymundo and Annie, Siblings Estevan, Ted, Alfred, Elma, Mary and beloved daughter Cindy.
A celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 8, 2019