Ray Myers
Ventura - Elon Raphael "Ray" Myers, of Ventura, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1936 in Wheeler, Texas to parents Elon "Johnny" and Vinita Myers. Later, his family moved to Bakersfield, California. After graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1954, Ray attended Fresno State University, where he graduated with a business degree in 1962. He loved to tell and retell stories of his wild antics in the Sigma Nu fraternity.
That some year, Ray joined the Air National Guard Reserves, and married his wife, Virginia. After living in Santa Barbara, they moved to Ventura in 1964. Ray spent his career in sales and management for Farmer's Insurance. He was also a partner in a catering business, The Ventura Bar-be-que Company. He made a mean Santa Maria-style tri tip!
Ray enjoyed taking long walks at Camino Real Park, growing tomatoes, watching reruns of Huell Howser, and avoiding his household "honey do's"!
Ray is survived by his sister, Dea Madruga of Elk Grove, California, daughters Kelli (Jim) Friedman and Stephanie (Sam) Gonzalez of Ventura, and grandchildren Natalia and Emilio Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda Myers of Grass Valley, California, and most recently by his wife, Virginia, who passed away just eight days before him on August 30. At Ray's request, no formal services will be held.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019