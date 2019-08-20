|
Ray Patrick
Woodland - Ray Patrick, 89, went Home to be with his Savior on Sun., August 11, 2019 in Woodland, CA. Funeral services will be at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in Camarillo on Saturday, August 24, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Medical and Dental Association at http://cmda.org/donate.
Dr. Patrick practiced orthodontics in Ventura County for almost 30 years, until forced to retire by his strained back.
Born March 8, 1930, Ray was the youngest of 6 children of Rev. and Mrs. William Patrick. He married Darlene Sager on May 19, 1956. At UCSF, he finished degrees in pharmacy, dentistry and orthodontics.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, and his son Jamie Leo. He is survived by his wife Darlene and their three children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
For a full obituary, see https://www.smith-funerals.com/listings
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 20, 2019