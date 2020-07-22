Ray U. Chaparro



Camarillo - Ray U Chaparro, age 95, passed peacefully into the Lords arms on July 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Camarillo.



Ray was born in Oxnard, California on Oct. 16, 1924, he was married to his loving wife Eufrasia for 72 years. Together they had 4 children ( one passed in his infancy), (9) grandchildren, (15) great grandchildren, and (3) great great grandchildren. Ray was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who took time to make each and everyone feel special in their own way. Ray loved to travel with his wife and friends. He also loved to build and make his own projects around his home which made many memories for his kids and grandkids. Grandpa Ray your will be greatly missed by all you family. Our rock is now in heaven.



Ray was a Veteran, he proudly served his country in WWII for the United States Army. He retired at the age of 55 years old as a Civil Servant for the Department of Defense.



Ray will always be remembered as someone whom you could always count on and who brought so much love and adventure into everyone's lives. He supported and gave advise to anyone that needed it. He leaves us with many memories of on how to be a great human on this earth. WE LOVE YOU GRANDPA RAY, until we meet again.



Due to the current COVID-19, a private viewing and Rosary will be held Thursday 7/23/2020. Arrangements under Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Camarillo, CA. Mass will take place at Saint Mary Magdalen Church in Camarillo on Friday July 24, 2020 at 10am. Burial service to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery .













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store