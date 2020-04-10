|
Raychel Martin
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt, daughter in law, Raychel Martin. Raychel passed away peacefully at her home in Ventura on March 7th. She leaves behind her husband and son, Mike and Dane Harberson, her parents Don and Laura Martin, her sister Heather Martin Wood, her nieces Addison and Dayven Wood, her grandmother Annie Stevenson and step-grandfather Bob Stevenson, her aunt and uncles, Cindy and Tony Balsz, Mike Pahan and her cousin, Joey Balsz.
Raychel is preceded in death by grandfather Joseph "Bud" Pahan and uncle Mark Pahan.
Raychel was a wonderful and caring mother and wife and the light of her life was her son Dane and her husband Mike. She loved spoiling and spending time with her dog Tyson. Her love and devotion for her family was incredible.
Raychel went to Ventura high school and then continued her education and eventually got her credentials and became a pre-school teacher, where she taught for a few years before studying to become a tax consultant, where she worked for H&R Block during tax season. One of Raychel's passions in life was good food and cooking wonderful meals for her family and friends. Raychel also loved music, which was always being played by her father and family growing up. She loved spending time camping and traveling with her family. She had a wonderful smile and laughter that would lighten up the room and make you feel happy even during tough times. Raychel had a great sense of style and flair, which usually included a splash of Leopard print, and always with perfectly planned color coordination, down to the shoes, jewelry, and makeup.
Her one of a kind, unique outlook reflected the strong, loving woman that she was and we loved so much. Raychel's passion for togetherness with her family was inspiring. Her charismatic, illuminating personality, beautiful smile, spunky confidence and go for it attitude will be missed and remembered by those who had the pleasure to know her and spend time with her. Raychel's sweet, lighthearted sense of humor, her thoughtful giving nature will be missed by her family and friends. As "Ray Ray" would say, come on guys don't be sad, focus on the good times!
Raychel, we will always miss you and you will always be in our hearts and memories. We love and miss you always and forever.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020