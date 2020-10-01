1/1
Raymond L. Gonzales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond L. Gonzales

Oxnard - It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Raymond "Ray" L. Gonzales, known by many in his younger years as 'Nightstalker' because of his 1976 Chevrolet Caprice Classic black on black. Fourth child to Jose and Josephine, born on 07/20/1959, raised in Oxnard until his passing on 09/17/2020. Ray had a passion for cars, had many throughout his lifetime that he had restored. He liked hanging around with friends, family, enjoyed music and having a good time. He was a truck driver by trade for over 35 years and worked for various trucking companies however one of his proudest achievements was received his Associates Degree. He was preceded in dead by his parents and his sister, Elsa L. Gonzales-Russell, and is survived by his three brothers, Edward (Lydia), Andrew and Joseph (Norma); numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral/Memorial to be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10am at Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary in Oxnard.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved