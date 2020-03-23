Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lee Curtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Lee Curtis Obituary
Raymond Lee Curtis

Ventura - Curtis, Raymond Lee , 79 of Ventura Ca passed away on Friday March 6th , 2020 . Shortly after his beloved wife Karen Jane Curtis 77, formerly of Glendale Ca , joined him on Monday March 16th 2020. Raymond grew up in Ventura Ca , and graduated Ventura High School in 1958 . He then started to work at his parents nursery called Mound's . Although he loved gardening and working at their nursery , his true passion was classic cars . He also belonged to the Model A Ford club of America , and loved working on cars and spending time at Farr's automotive . Shortly after working at Mound's it was then that he met Karen Jane Mccomb , and got married on February 20th 1965 . Karen grew up in Glendale Ca , as well as Paradise Ca . She then eventually moved to Ventura Ca with her family , and attended Buena high school . She was a homemaker , wonderful Mother , and grandmother . Karen was also known for being a Christian , and always speaking the word of the lord . She always taught us to forgive , and be the peacemakers in our lives . Ray and Karen both loved spending time at their beach property in Morro Bay Ca , and also up at our family cabin in June Lake California. I can imagine them both up there now , fishing on our old dock , having a heavenly time . Raymond and Karen Curtis are survived by their children Richard and Victoria Curtis , granddaughter Lisa Cherie Curtis. A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date .
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -