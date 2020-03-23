|
Raymond Lee Curtis
Ventura - Curtis, Raymond Lee , 79 of Ventura Ca passed away on Friday March 6th , 2020 . Shortly after his beloved wife Karen Jane Curtis 77, formerly of Glendale Ca , joined him on Monday March 16th 2020. Raymond grew up in Ventura Ca , and graduated Ventura High School in 1958 . He then started to work at his parents nursery called Mound's . Although he loved gardening and working at their nursery , his true passion was classic cars . He also belonged to the Model A Ford club of America , and loved working on cars and spending time at Farr's automotive . Shortly after working at Mound's it was then that he met Karen Jane Mccomb , and got married on February 20th 1965 . Karen grew up in Glendale Ca , as well as Paradise Ca . She then eventually moved to Ventura Ca with her family , and attended Buena high school . She was a homemaker , wonderful Mother , and grandmother . Karen was also known for being a Christian , and always speaking the word of the lord . She always taught us to forgive , and be the peacemakers in our lives . Ray and Karen both loved spending time at their beach property in Morro Bay Ca , and also up at our family cabin in June Lake California. I can imagine them both up there now , fishing on our old dock , having a heavenly time . Raymond and Karen Curtis are survived by their children Richard and Victoria Curtis , granddaughter Lisa Cherie Curtis. A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date .
