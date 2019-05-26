|
Raymond M. Morales, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Morales was a strong physically and emotionally man who devoted his life to the wellbeing of his family. He worked many years at Abex Aerospace in Oxnard as a Pump Technician where he tested landing gear for Space shuttle and other military equipment. He will always be remembered as a handyman, gardener, and loyal Dodger fan. He enjoyed taking his daily walks with his dog Mossi, and enjoyed visiting the Chumash Casino.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years of marriage, Norma L. Morales; children, Dottie Morales and Ronnie Morales; Brother Louie Ramos and Sister Lola Valadez and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving guests Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Oxnard. A holy rosary will be recited at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am. Interment will follow to the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, Oxnard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard, 805-487-4911.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019