Raymond Palaszewski
Raymond Palaszewski passed away peacefully at home in Oxnard Shores on Sunday April 19, 2020.
Born in 1925 to John & Stephanie Palaszewski in Pottstown, PA, he grew up on an idyllic farm with his younger sister Marian.
Raymond served in WW2 as a gunner, 1st Naval Air Corps, and was stationed overseas at Puerto Princesa, on Palawan Island in the Philippines.
After the war he practiced as a Chiropractor, later joining the LAPD where he served 26 years and retired as a Sergeant.
Ray was loved for his good cheer and patience. He will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by his wife Nonna, he is survived by his children Stephanie, Ellen, Jeff, Mike & Jeremy, as well as 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020