|
|
Raymond Paul Lopez Sr.
Ventura - Raymond Paul Lopez Sr., 89, a native of Ventura, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020, peacefully in his home. Raymond was born in Ventura on August 24, 1930, and he was a life-long resident. As a young boy, he grew up in the Tortilla Flats community and attended the Holy Cross School at the Old Mission San Buenaventura. Raymond often reminisced about childhood friends and shared stories of time spent with Ventura rooted families. He loved fishing and hunting with his father, and later, with his sons and long-time friends. As a young man, Raymond worked several years for the Las Palmas Chile Factory on the Ventura Avenue; he saved his money to make a home for his family. Raymond was a man of vision. He purchased property on Saticoy Avenue across from the golf course; he then purchased a house located on Brent Street and had it moved to the property on Saticoy Avenue. Raymond enjoyed preparing his home with his own handy-work to build a life-long family gathering place, and he taught his family how to do the same. After 25 years of service, he would retire from the City of Ventura Water Department. In retirement, he enjoyed caring for his roses, avocados, persimmons, and orange trees; he was known for his "green thumb." Raymond loved to spend one-on-one time sharing wisdom and life lessons with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Sophia Lopez Tinajero and spouse Alfred of Ventura, and his son Robert Ray Lopez of Ventura, grandchildren Raymond & Linda Lopez, Natalie & Michael Jaramillo, Amy Lopez, Martina Rae & Emmanuel Mejia, Tarah Colón, Robert Ray & Christa Lopez, Steven Ray & Sonja Lopez, Paula Rae Lopez, Candice Tinajero, and great-grandchildren Aaron and wife Alexandra, Celine, Kasen, Tyler, Vinnie, Raylie, Taeya Ray, Gianna, Sienna, Jackson, Emmanuel II, Robert Ray III, Steven Ray Jr., and Maximus. Siblings Daniel Lopez, Emily Chacon, Mary Salazar, Stephen Lopez, Francis Lopez, Antonio "Tony" Lopez. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Martina "Martha" Lopez and son Raymond Paul Lopez Jr., who is survived by wife Stella Lopez, parents Pablo Guillermo Mariscal Lopez and Soledad Amador Lopez, and sister Dolores Townsend. His family will always carry his words of wisdom to remember, "Everybody needs a little helping hand" and "Always finish what you start." Dad…Grandpa…you will be in our hearts and memories forever.
There will a private viewing. Please contact the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, 1-805-643-8623, for further details. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020