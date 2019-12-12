|
Raymond R. Porras
Port Hueneme - Raymond Porras, 86, passed away on December 4th, 2019. He was born in Garden City, Kansas to parents Felicitas and Jose Porras on July 8th, 1933. His family moved to Oxnard, CA when Ray was 4 years old. Raymond attended Oxnard High School where he earned All-League and All-County as captain on the championship football and track teams and then graduated in 1951.
A few months after graduating high school and attending Ventura JC, Ray enlisted in the army. He completed basic training at Fort Ord and arrived in Korea in 1953 as part of the 7th Infantry Division, 31st regiment. He received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his efforts in the line of fire and for surviving a terrible hand grenade blast.
After spending 4 months in a Japanese hospital recuperating from his injuries, Ray turned to another form of fighting becoming a professional boxer. With a short amature career in 1956, Ray turned Pro and compiled a 15-3 record. His career was highlighted with an introduction by the original Jimmy Lennon and fighting at the famous Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Ray married the Love of his Life, Hilda (Ricki) Reyes on May 5th, 1957. Ray and Ricki were childhood friends and you could always find him at the Reyes'. After this, the Oxnard Union High School District offered Ray the opportunity to become a high school bus driver, which he did for the next 30 years. With the experienced he gained behind the wheel he positioned himself to become a California State bilingual bus driving instructor. Many drivers benefited from his instruction as well as remained good friends with Ray over the years.
Ray and Ricki were admired for their "Flair on the floor" as the Porras' were always the first on the dance floor. Never having drank or smoked a day in his life, Ray was always the "life of the party" and you knew he liked you if he made fun of you.
Ray was a faithful member of Mary Star of the Sea Church.
He loved his Grandsons dearly and would try to attend as many sporting events as he could.
A Proud Veteran dressed in his Army fatigues, Ray would attend a veteran's funeral even if he did not know the soldier.
Well into his 80's Ray went back to his love of boxing and trained young hopefuls. His communication skills were second to none. His love for people to succeed could be seen in his great smile and as a dear friend just stated, "The sparkle in his eyes!"
Ray was proceeded in death by his Daughter Monica, Grandson Elijah Danell, Brothers Cid, Felipe, Joe, Charlie, and Sisters, Rosie and Delores.
Ray leaves to cherish his memory with his Wife of 62 years Ricki, Son Tom (Bunny) of Scottsdale, AZ, Daughter Yvonne Nether of Chandler, AZ, Son Daniel Porras of Port Hueneme, CA, Grandsons, Jeremiah (Megan) Danell of Chandler, AZ, Tyler (Marlena) Porras of Studio City, CA, Paul Porras of Scottsdale, AZ and Great Grandson Isaiah Elijah Danell of Chandler, AZ.
Please join us in celebrating Ray's life: public viewing will be held Thursday December 19th, 2019 4pm-10pm at Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 south A St. Oxnard, CA 93030. Rosary will be held following at 7pm also at Garcia Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday December 20th at 10am at Mary Star of the Sea Church located at 463 W Pleasant Valley Rd Oxnard, CA 93033. Internment with military honors to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery: 2370 N H St. Oxnard, CA 93036.
