Raymond T. Centeno
Oxnard - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our "Dad" Raymond who was called by the Lord Thursday, January 30, 2020 shortly after midnight. He went peacefully at home. Dad will be missed by many especially his surviving children.
Dad was a loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Godfather. Raymond was born on October 6, 1934 in Lompoc and after attending Lompoc High School moved to Saticoy with his Father and Uncles. There he met the love of his life Juanita Ramirez who he married August 16, 1945. Dad worked for Saticoy packing company before beginning his career with American National Insurance at the age of 25 where he worked for 50 years. Dad moved his family to Oxnard in 1961 with his loving wife and four children, then our "Lil" Angel Michele in 1970. Together with his wife were original Parishioners of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Dad was very successful selling insurance and qualified for many conventions and enjoyed traveling with his wife to many different Countries; Spain, Paris, Copenhagen-Denmark, Japan, Australia, Mexico City, just to mention a few. Dad enjoyed family gatherings, Dodger games, barbeques, gatherings and opening the door for all. Dad was a very avid Ram fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family, playing cards and living life. He loved the holidays and our traditional annual Christmas Tamale making.
Raymond is preceded in death by parents, Ursala and Genaro Centeno, Loving wife Juanita, Daughter JoAnn Centeno, Oxnard and Edward "Big" Centeno, Oxnard. He is survived by his children, Daughter-Jean Joneson (Steve), Clovis, Son-Raymond Centeno Jr. (Sam), Oxnard, Son-Edward Anthony Centeno (Monica), Oxnard and Daughter, our Little Angel, Michele Centeno, Oxnard. His Loving Sisters "Tia" Vera Lopez, San Dimas, "Tia" Margaret Alvarez, Lompoc, 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great Children, Dear loving friend Dora Lopez of 49 years, extended family and many nieces and nephews and friends who he loved all.
A very special thanks to Buena Vista Hospice and to Dora Lopez and daughter Lisa Fernandez who were so caring and helping him with his needs to the end as well as his children.
Visitation will be held from 6:30pm to 9:00pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 with a Rosary to begin at 7:00pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2421 South C Street in Oxnard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H street in Oxnard.
Dad, we "Love" you and now Resting in Peace. Know we will be fine till we meet again, You were an Inspiration to all who knew you." We will miss you and God Bless.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Raymond's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020