Raymond Valenzuela
Raymond Valenzuela

August 11, 1928 - July 8, 2020

Raymond Valenzuela, age 91, passed away on July 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Raymond was born in San Diego, CA on August 11, 1928 to Raymond G. and Frances Valenzuela. Ray joined the US Army in 1946 and served 21 years as a Military Police, retiring in Presidio of San Francisco, CA in 1968. He then moved to Oxnard, CA and worked as a security guard for the 3M Company in Camarillo until 1985. Once retired, Ray spent his time fishing, and playing tennis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ernest and Albert Valenzuela. Raymond is survived by his wife of 68 years, Takeko Valenzuela; daughters, Regina Arrington and Tanya Luckado (Robert); sisters, Irene Evelyn Edwards and Alice McClintock (Earl); brother, Bobby Smith and grandchildren, Jacqueline and Jecilyn Luckado.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to your local food bank, as Ray believed no one should go hungry.

Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
