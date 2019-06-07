|
Rebecca De La Cruz
McAllen - Our dearly beloved Rebecca De La Cruz passed away May 31, 2019 in McAllen TX. Born July 28 1952, in Oxnard, California to Gregorio and Concepcion Ruiz.
She grew up in Oxnard and graduated from Oxnard High School in 1971. Rebecca then met and married the love of her life Raymond De La Cruz. They both had 4 children and resided in Oxnard till 2000 when they retired and moved to McAllen, Texas.
Rebecca will be missed greatly. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet, kind, and simple demeanor that won the trust and the hearts of each person she met. She was a devoted wife and mother, a nurturer by nature, with a heart of gold. Rebecca was an amazing cook/baker; everyone who knew her had a favorite dish from her kitchen. She had a zest for life which glowed with her constant smile, laughter, and joy. For Rebecca, her family was everything; she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Her sudden passing has left a hole in the hearts of all who loved her. She was the heart of the family and will forever be missed.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her father, Gregorio Ruiz. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Raymond De La Cruz; one daughter: Maricela (Danny) Hernandez of Oxnard, CA; three sons: Raymond De La Cruz of McAllen, TX, Alex De La Cruz of Oxnard, CA, Estevan (Heidi) De La Cruz, of Ventura, CA; six grandchildren: Alexis Barrera, Julian (Daisy) Barrera, and Matthew Urango, Emily, Elias, Haven De la Cruz all of Oxnard, CA; in addition to three great-grandchildren: Noah Moreno, Aria Mares, and baby Julian Barrera, her mother Concepcion Ruiz, all of Oxnard, CA; one sister, five brothers, and many more family and friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South "A" Street in Oxnard. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 7 to June 8, 2019