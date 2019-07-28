Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Rebecca Sharon Saxon


1943 - 2019
Port Hueneme - Rebecca Saxon, 76, of Port Hueneme, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 12, 2019 at her home.

Rebecca was born on May 12, 1943 in Ventura. She graduated from Port Hueneme High School and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She worked as an admitting clerk at Community Memorial Hospital.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and a wonderful sister.

Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Debrah Lynn Balisteri, of Stockton; her sons: Vincent Allen Ramos, of San Diego, and Michael Shelby Witt, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her sister: Jimmie Lynn Hernandez, of Oxnard; and three grand children.

Rebecca was entrusted to the care of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019
