Reggie Whibley



A fisherman, surveyor, hunter, businessman and master craftsman , Reggie Whibley was born in 1944 in Ventura to Morris and Opel Whibley.



Reg was blessed with many talents and exceptional charisma that allowed him to live life on his own terms. As a result he lived large and truly free.



Reg was introduced to our beautiful Central Coast when his father brought him fishing to Morro Bay in the fifties. After graduating from Ventura College and serving two years in an Army MASH unit, he attended Cal Poly and majored in Industrial Arts. After graduating in 1970, he then became a teacher at Morro Bay high school, sharing his talent of wood shop and art.



While living on the Embarcadero he, along with two partners, started a marine salvage and construction business called Associated Divers which later became Associated Pacific. Reggie was very successful in developing the business and constructing major projects up and down the Pacific Coast. He dropped the first moorings in Morro Bay harbor and was instrumental in the overall development of the marina, including the start of the Bayside Cafe. He and his partners constructed the headquarters and office of Associated Pacific on the Embarcadero in 1972 and later became the sole owner of the business. After a very rewarding career, he sold the business and retired in 2005. While he enjoyed building a successful business from scratch, he was a true craftsman when it came to woodworking. He could reclaim, repurpose, and revive anything. But his real skill was living life to the fullest.



It was in retirement that Reggie got his money's worth. He loved the land and the ocean and was an advocate for both. He loved fishing on his boat or hunting on his property in Monterey County. He was a major sponsor of the Black Brandt Group and was selected as their "Sportsman of the Year". He collected vintage automobiles from the fifties and regularly met with the "Rock car group" on Saturday mornings. He built beautiful tables, cabinets and furniture for his many friends and carved elaborate gunstocks for his beautiful side by sides. But his masterpiece was the "treehouse" in the Lopez Lake area that he designed and furnished with his wife Judy.



Reggie passed away on Sunday, August 9th. He was a fixture on the Embarcadero. With a glass of Jim Beam in hand, his loving wife Judy and cat Tony by his side, he always had a tale to tell about his many adventures throughout the world, and his escapades in Morro Bay. Reggie was a true "renaissance man" and "man's man" with some appeal to the ladies as well. A craftsman, designer, diver, instigator and true original, he will be sorely missed by those who were fortunate enough to have crossed his path.









