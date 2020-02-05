|
Regina Ann Pampuch
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Regina Ann Pampuch passed away on January 5, 2020, at the age of 99.
She was born on a farm in Bluff Siding, Wisconsin, March 1, 1920, the youngest child of Peter and Helen Merchlewitz.
Regina's mother had cancer and passed away two days after Regina's first birthday, leaving her father to run the farm and care for Regina and her siblings Joe, Wilma, Lawrence and Helen. Her sisters would take Regina in a wagon to a neighboring farm so their cousin, who also had a young child, could nurse her.
In 1923 her father married Lucy Czaplewski. Seven step-brothers and sisters joined the family. Her sister Betty was born 15 years later.
During a lifetime that spanned nearly 100 years, Regina's life experiences mirrored the history of the United States over the last century. She grew up in a house lit by kerosene lamps, heated by a wood burning stove, had outdoor plumbing only, and her schooling was in a one-room school house.
In 1941 Regina married Michael Pampuch. Soon after, Mike was drafted and served in the European Theater. Following the war, Regina and Mike got manufacturing jobs in Winona, MN. She retired from Lake Center Switch Co. after 28 yrs. She wrote that she then had time to focus on "cards, bingo, fishing, hiking, biking, reading and just watching the world go by".
Since 1993, Regina spent winters in CA, living at each of her children's homes for two weeks each month. In the summer she returned to MN and her children took turns living with her in her home there.
She taught her grandchildren to play many card games especially "kitchen Poker" (her favorite). In Winona, she loved to play cards with relatives and at the Senior Center.
Regina was preceded in death by her husband in 1996 and eleven of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Sherman Pampuch (wife, Rosemary), daughter Sharon Muth (husband, George) 4 grandchildren: Brenda Muth, Brent Muth (wife, Shanna), Lisa Pampuch (husband, James Kim} Julie Pampuch (husband, Jeff Geier), 4 great grandchildren, Audrey and Elliot Kim and Corinne and Kendall Muth, her sister Betty and many nieces and nephews.
We will miss our mom/grandma/great grandmother's warmth and wit, her spunk and laughter, her generosity and curiosity, her kindness and wisdom and her loving devotion to her family. We are grateful she lived for nearly 100 years.
Please join us for a Celebration of Her Life at the Buenaventura Banquet Center, (Wedgewood) 5882 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, on February 17 at 12:00 noon. There will be a funeral mass and burial in Winona, MN at a future date in the spring.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020