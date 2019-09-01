|
|
Reginald Thompson
Oxnard - Reginald Thompson, age 97, of Oxnard, California Entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 25, 2019. Reginald was born July 7, 1922 in North Adams, Massachusetts.
He enjoyed spending his time working with wood, attending to church, and playing sports especially hockey and baseball. Reginald also liked singing and listening to music. His all-time favorite thing to do was spending time with his friends over coffee. Reginald enjoyed his job as a general foreman at aircraft compenants repair to where he worked for 27 years.
Reginald is survived by; daughter Mary (James Inman) from Oxnard, CA; daughter Betti Cooley (Curtis Cooley) Lone Tree, CO; Grandchildren; Shawn Cooley, Arizona; Christopher Inman, San Diego CA; Ryan Inman, Bakersfield CA; Andrew Thompson, Minnesota; Kristin (Cooley) Brock, Texas; Erin Inman, Oxnard CA; Rachael Thompson Galvan, Ventura CA; Amanda Wilcox, Eureka CA; Great Grandchildren; Gabriel Brock, Texas; Case Martens, Eureka CA; Robert Inman, Bakersfield; Tyler Thompson Galvan, Ventura CA; Odin Inman, San Diego CA; Kaitlyn Brock, Texas; Kahlan Wilcox, Eureka CA; Nicole Vaughn, Bakersfield CA; and two great great Grandchildren in Texas
Reginald was preceded in death by his lovely wife Burnett Thompson; brothers, Roy Thompson and Richard Thompson; his sister, Louise Thompson; and his son Richard Thompson.
A visitation for Reginald will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard, 401 West Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033. A Celebration of life will occur Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at The River Community Church, 889 E Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001. A military burial will occur at Ivy lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura, California 93003-7445.
A donation in his memory can be made to Ventura County Rescue mission and The River Community Church
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019