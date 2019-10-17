Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
For more information about
Regino Sahagun
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
463 West Pleasant Valley Road
Oxnard, CA
Regino B. "Ray" Sahagun Sr.


1933 - 2019
Regino B. "Ray" Sahagun Sr. Obituary
Regino "Ray" B. Sahagun Sr.

Oxnard - Regino "Ray" B. Sahagun, known to his grandchildren as Grandpa or Papa Ray, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 12, 2019 after a prolonged stay in the hospital battling MDS.

He was born in Manila, Philippines on October 28, 1933 to parents Sofronio Sahagun and Agapita Bueno. He joined the US Navy in 1958, where he served for 20 years and was honorably discharged. In New York he met and married his wife Epifania Gamboa, on November 17, 1968. After having their two sons they relocated to Oxnard, California in 1975 where they have lived ever since.

Ray was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons Glen (wife Jennifer Santera) and Ray Jr. (wife Jennifer Hidalgo); and his grandchildren Sydney, Emma, Noah, Kyla and Mila; and brother, Dionisio Sahagun, and sister, Jovit Dela Cruz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M-8:00 P.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 with a rosary prayer at 6 P.M. at Santa Clara Mortuary/Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard, CA 93036. Funeral Mass will start at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 463 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, California 93033. Burial to follow at Santa Clara Mortuary/Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019
