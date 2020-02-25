|
|
Ret. M.Sgt. Carlton Farmer
Carlton Farmer was born on February 3, 1938 in Dardanelle, Arkansas. He passed peacefully on February 7, 2020.
Carl faithfully served his country for 20 years and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 and went to work for Hughes Aircraft Company (Raytheon) until his disability retirement in his 50's.
Carlton loved his family, both human and fur-babies. He had a passion for deep sea fishing, cooking, dancing, and parties.
He is survived by his two children, son, Danny (Cathlene) Farmer; daughter, Tammy (Cary) MacDonald; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ryan) MacDonald-Irby; granddaughter, Melissa MacDonald and grandson, Ryan MacDonald; brother, Tom (Rita) Farmer; good friend, Betty Brock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carlton is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Beeler Farmer; father, Lance Farmer; mother, Elizabeth Sue Harvey; brothers William (Bill) Farmer, and R.L. Farmer.
A military memorial is planned for June 2020 at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, CA. Carl requested that any donations be made to the Humane Society or a local animal shelter.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020