Rex Charles Snodgrass Jr.
Ventura - April 25, 1928 - May 20, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our daddy and papa T-Rex on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Born to Rex Sr. and Ysabel Martinez Snodgrass in San Diego, CA, he was the ninth of eleven children. He died peacefully with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Alena Rae Snodgrass, parents Rex Charles Sr. and Ysabel Martinez Snodgrass, nine siblings, two sons Bryce Mitchell, Reed Inskeep, two daughters Sharon Pulley, Robin Tate, and granddaughter Destiny Inskeep. We know that he was embraced with love while joining them in eternal life.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters Tina Kirkpatrick of Ventura, Mary Barton of Las Vegas, Alicia Graydon of Issaquah, Vicki Carbajal of Show Low, Dorothy Anderson of Washington; sons Charlie Anderson of California, Rodney Inskeep of Colorado; an adoring world of grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. He would always say "I love you more" whenever we told him we loved him. We will always treasure those words in our hearts.
It was his wishes to have a traditional memorial service that will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Ventura, June 7th, @ 12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers please donate towards the memorial fund for Rex's service on our go fund me @ https://www.gofundme.com/papa-trex-memorial-fund
Published in Ventura County Star on June 1, 2019