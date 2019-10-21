|
|
Reynaldo "Tundie" Mendez
Saticoy - 1937-2019
Reynaldo "Tundie" Mendez, age 82 was a lifelong resident of Saticoy, California. He has joined our Lord on October 14, 2019. Tundie passed away suddenly after a brief illness.
Tundie was a dedicated and honored member of the Teamsters Union #585 of 30 years. He was an avid guitar player and would sit and play with his family and friends. He cherished his nieces and nephews and was always at one of their sporting events. He never forgot a birthday or giving presents at Christmas time. He loved his family and close friends dearly.
Reynaldo "Tundie" Mendez is proceed in death by his wife Elizabeth "Betty" Mendez, Father Ramon Mendez, Mother Juana Mendez, Brothers Richard Mendez, Ray Mendez and Robert Mendez. He is survived by his brother Rudy Mendez and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend memorial services on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 am at Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033. Burial services will be performed after the memorial services at Ivy Lawn Cemetery, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA 93003
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019