|
|
Rhea Distin Williams
Ventura - Our beloved Mother, Rhea Distin Williams, 90, of Ventura passed away on November 7,2019, with her daughters by her side. She was born in Fulton NY on July 15,1929 to Annabelle and Frank DeBottis, who precede her in death, along with her siblings William, Dennis, Gerald, and Ruth.
She married Robert Distin in 1949, and had 3 daughters, Mary, Nancy, and Colleen Distin. Rhea and her family moved to Ventura in 1966, fulfilling her dream of warm weather and sunshine. She later married Charles Williams in 1982. Charles brought 3 lovely daughters to the relationship, Kathy ( Jim) Ackerman, Karen (Pat) McFadden, and Susan Fair. They remained married till his death in 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, grand daughter Chelsea Tiedemann ( John ), great grandson Liam, and 2 grandsons Daniel and Derek DeSantis, along with her step daughters and their children, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves a beloved sister Oona Mulroy in Florida
Rhea was employed by the Sheriiff's office as a phone operator and also as a licensed counselor in Health and human services for the County in years past.
Rhea was an accomplished artist working in different mediums. She loved animals, gardening, especially roses ,and planted trees wherever she lived, with the knowledge she may never see them fully grown. She was passionate about womens rights her entire life.
Due to declining health, she spent the last 4 ½ years at Ojai Continuing Care where she made many friends who loved her. We would like to thank the staff there, along with Livingston Memorial for your kindness and loving care.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 10 to 11am in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, where Funeral Services will be held at 11am. The family invites you to share memories and reflections by visiting https://reardonfuneral.com/Obituaries.html and leaving your comments on her obituary page.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019