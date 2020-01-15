|
|
Rhonda Redfearn Jennett
Rhonda Redfearn Jennett passed away due to complications from a stroke on December 29, 2019.
Rhonda was born the eldest of three children on September 8, 1957 in Santa Ana, California to John (Pete) and Reba Redfearn.
Rhonda raised her two children (Joe Jostmeyer and Jodi Jostmeyer Dean) in Southern California, then moved to Kentucky before eventually settling in the Eugene, Oregon area.
Rhonda spent most of her career at GTE/Bell South, starting as a telephone operator. She found her passion by enthusiastically and wholeheartedly supporting her coworkers as a Union Representative and Executive Vice President for the Communication Workers of America of Ventura County, Local 9575. She was very proud to have made a positive difference in the lives of her colleagues and to be able to represent her union in Washington, DC. She was honored for her work by the State of California with a members resolution in August 1993. Rhonda also worked for American Airlines.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sheila. She is survived by her son Joe (Mandy), her daughter Jodi (Kenny), three grandchildren: Destinee (Mychal), Justice, and Liam, three great grandchildren: Charlee, Bryor, and Beau, and her sister Cindy (Glen).
Rhonda loved her family and friends deeply. She was a devoted mom to her rescued dogs and an active and giving community member.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor, often saying she was the funniest person she knew.
Her laughter and smile will be sorely missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020