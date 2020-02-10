|
Rhua Leah Moberly
Oxnard - Our Mother, Rhua Leah Moberly, 99 and a half years old, passed away peacefully at her home on February 3, 2020. Known as Mom to her daughters, Carolee, Joyce, and Denise, and to relatives, friends and church members, Rhua had a warm smile and welcoming personality for everyone whom she met and she loved living the simple life.
Mom was born on September 15, 1920, in Jefferson County, Iowa to parents Edgar and Margaret Rotzinger. Our grandparents were quite surprised as not one, but two babies arrived. (Double trouble!)
Mom and Aunt Ruth were inseparable as identical twins and certainly had their "fun" throughout the years. They enjoyed sewing and designing beautiful crafts. There was not a thing that they could not accomplish or do based on the values instilled in them from their parents growing up on their Iowa farm.
After Mom's divorce, she married Howard "Moe" Moberly, a career United States Navy Chief Petty Officer, who was a caring and wonderful husband and father to our family. She was so proud to be the wife of a military man and enjoyed traveling and moving to different locations including Port Hueneme, CA, Guam in the Mariana Islands, Litchfield, AZ, Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands and finally Port Hueneme, CA, with Oxnard, CA as their last military move. Mom had many jobs throughout the years and ended up working with the Warrants Office in the Oxnard Union High School District. Mom and Dad had many wonderful years as members of the American Legion, Oxnard Elks Club, and the Navy Chiefs Wives Club, traveling with their motorhome to local lakes and parks. They also made many trips to Iowa for family reunions.
Mom leaves her daughters: Carolee Feltch (Ken), Joyce Luker, Denise Moberly; grandchildren: Mark Pierce (Lisa), Craig Pierce (Judy), Jeff Feltch (Carol); great-grandchildren: Shaelyn Pierce, Matthew Pierce, Marly Longinotti, Brett Pierce, Katie Feltch, Ryan Feltch; great-great-granddaughter: Sully Longinotti.
You taught us to have faith, values, and strength as the strong classy lady that you were. We are so proud of you and what you stood for. "Thank You." Now you are at home in heaven with your loving husband, Howard, twin sister Ruth Graffagna, brother Carl Rotzinger, parents Edgar and Margaret Rotzinger and your relatives and friends. The angels are watching over you on your new journey.
Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services to be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North "A" Street, Oxnard, CA. Burial following at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North "H" Street, Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020