|
|
Ricarda Navarro Diaz
Oxnard - Ricarda Navarro Diaz was born on April 3, 1922. She was born to the union of Jose Navarro and Adelina Castanon, in the small town of San Ignacio, Chihuahua, Mexico.
She was married to Juan Rubio Diaz for over 60 years. Together, they provided for and raised two daughters; and five sons, all of whom served in the U.S. military.
A lover of all animals, Ricarda raised many pets including birds, cats, dogs, pigs, and goats. She tended to her gardens constantly and her favorite flowers were dahlias and roses. She was known for being the best cook and shared many of her traditional Mexican recipes with family and friends. Her favorite song was Mi Viejo San Juan because it reminded her of her loving husband, Juan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Francisco; sister, Concepcion; and her first and only love, her husband, Juan Rubio Diaz. She leaves behind daughters Maria Dolores Gonzalez and Rita Diaz, and sons Ramon Luis Diaz, Juan Jose Diaz, Raul Diaz (Molly Jo), Ricardo Diaz (Tina), and David Diaz (Connie). Her house was always filled with chatter and laughter, as she had 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Sparky.
A rosary will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6:30p at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A Street, Oxnard. A mass will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10a at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd, Oxnard. Burial to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura.
Ricarda has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019