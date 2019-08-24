Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A Street
Oxnard, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A Street
Oxnard, CA
Ricardo D. (Rick) Fayloga Obituary
Ricardo (Rick) D. Fayloga

Port Hueneme - Ricardo (Rick) D. Fayloga, 83, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Port Hueneme, California. He was born on May 7, 1936, in Pagudpud, Philippines to Jose and Santamaria Fayloga. He relocated to Oxnard, California from Staten Island, New York in 1980. Rick came to the U.S. in 1960 when he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He became a U.S. citizen shortly thereafter. He served in Hawaii, San Francisco, Alaska, Nantucket, New York and Oxnard. He retired as a Senior Chief. After retirement from the Coast Guard, most knew Rick as a personable barber. Rick was a friend to all. Whether he knew you or not, you were always greeted as if you were a lifelong friend. He enjoyed work and tinkering, from fixing cars to building one-of-a-kind furniture. He gave his time freely and would always lend a hand to those in need. He is survived by his sister, Femia; brother/nephew Romeo; son and daughter in law, Jay and Liana Fayloga; daughter, Heidi McCool; and five grandchildren Maggie, Kacie, Kate, Ben and Eli. Rick was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Fayloga. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3:00 PM followed by a funeral service being held in Rick's honor at 4:00 PM, at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A Street, Oxnard, California. Memorial Donations can be made in honor of Rick to The . Rick has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 24, 2019
