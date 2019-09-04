Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Drive
Camarillo, CA
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Drive
Camarillo, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
25 N. Las Posas Rd.
Camarillo, CA
1964 - 2019
Ricardo De Los Santos Obituary
Ricardo De Los Santos

Camarillo, CA - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of a beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather Ricardo De Los Santos, who passed away on August 24, 2019, at the age of 55 in Camarillo.

Ricardo, better known as "Kiki" to his family and friends, was born on August 17, 1964 to parents Roberto and Raquel De Los Santos. He was a lifelong resident of Camarillo.

After attending Adolfo Camarillo High School, Kiki graduated from Ventura College with his Associate Degree, completed his Certificate of Achievement in Auto Tech, and made the Dean's List with a 3.5 GPA.

Kiki was an amazing mechanic by trade and old soul at heart. He enjoyed listening to oldies music, as well as collecting old antique clocks and cars. He was always so proud of his findings and would show anyone who visited his home. He was an avid reader and enjoyed telling stories about anything and everything. Kiki was also a passionate teacher to anyone willing to learn, whether it was how to throw a right hook, properly make a bowl of cereal, or how to do your own oil change. His favorite things to do were root for his favorite sports team, the San Diego (not LA) Chargers, and spend time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his unconditional love for his family, his sense of humor, his sweet tooth, and his generosity.

Kiki leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his children: Fernando Yanez, Cassandra Ayala, Robert Yanez (Cynthia), Yesenia De Los Santos (Gabriel), Richard De Los Santos, and Manuel De Los Santos (Joanna). He is also survived by brothers, Max Ramos and Roberto De Los Santos Jr. (Delores) and sisters, Rosalva Magana (Lino) and Rosabel Gudino (Javier), longtime partner Esther Mendolla, his godson Roberto De Los Santos III (Tanya), and along with many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Celestino and Manuela De Los Santos, Father, Roberto De Los Santos Sr., and sons, Ricardo Jr. and Roy De Los Santos.

Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N. Las Posas Rd., Camarillo. Interment will follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
