Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Bible Church
4910 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA
Richard A. Knasin

- - Richard A. Knasin, 67, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Richard, known to most as "Rick", was born in Hamilton, Ohio and moved to Lancaster, California in the late 1950s. He was raised in the Antelope Valley but was a Simi Valley resident for more than 35 years. He worked in the Aerospace industry for more than 40 years and was a dedicated father and community member who participated as a coach for nearly 20 years in youth sports for all three of his children.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Betsy Knasin; children, Julia, Daniel & Alexandria Knasin; grandson, Ethan Hauser; two brothers, Edward and Robert Knasin; and several close friends.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at Lighthouse Bible Church located at 4910 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Pastor Roger Willis will officiate.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 7, 2019
