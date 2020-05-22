|
Richard Allen Reinhart
Beloved father, devoted husband and respected mental health professional, Richard Allen Reinhart passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Petaluma, California from complications of pneumonia. He was 91 years old.
Born March 19, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, Richard was the youngest of two sons born to Robert H. Reinhart, and Ame Reinhart nee' Petersen. The family lived in Glendale, Queens, where Richard attended elementary school at P.S. 119. Graduating from Richmond Hill High School in 1947, he went on to attend Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, and then night school at New York University where he earned a B.S. in business administration in 1952. He began his career working in public relations for the International Division of Ford Motor Company, then transitioned into journalism, ultimately working as a reporter for the Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio from 1956-1961. He began attending graduate school in psychology at Western Reserve University, earning his Ph.D. in 1963. He met elementary school teacher Marlene Katz in early 1960, and the pair were married that August. In 1964 they settled in Ithaca, New York, where Richard began work as supervising psychologist for the Tompkins County Mental Health Department. The couple had three children before moving to Ventura in 1972 when Richard was appointed chief psychologist and coordinator of community services with the Ventura County Mental Health Department. For nearly twenty-five years, he spearheaded the department's efforts to provide mental health education and services to the population of Ventura County. He also worked closely with the Child Abuse and Neglect (CAAN) prevention program, maintained a part-time private practice and for several years, hosted "Thoughts and Feelings", a popular daily call-in segment on Ventura's KVEN radio station.
Richard retired from his position with Ventura County in 1996 but continued working in private practice until well into his eighties.
In his spare time, Richard loved to play golf, exercise, eat pancake breakfasts, watch NBA basketball on TV, and read thrillers. He was a gentle, caring person who delighted in human interactions, was always willing to listen, and consistently treated other people with kindness and respect. He will be sorely missed. Richard is survived by his three children, David, Leah, and Alissa, and by five grandchildren. Donations in his memory can be made to Interface Children and Family Services, https://www.icfs.org/.
