Richard Allen Ritzi
Richard Allen Ritzi

Camarillo - Richard Allen Ritzi passed away on Sat. Aug 15, 2020.

Richard was born in Wadsworth, Ohio on Sept. 16, 1939 to his parents Francis & Gertrude Ritzi. He grew up in Creston, Ohio. He graduated from Kent State University in 1960. Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy. He earned his wings and served until 1967 where he was last stationed in Los Alamitos, Ca. in Air Anti-Submarine Squadron 774 Naval Air Station. Decorations include Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal & National Defense Service Medal.

Upon leaving the Navy, he was hired by Western Airlines as a commercial pilot and flew with them until Delta acquired the airline. He flew with Delta until he hung up his wings after a nearly 30 year career.

He loved traveling and spending time with his wife of 55 years, Joan, and especially enjoyed their afternoon wine time & games of cribbage. He also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, working on Ritzi Ranch, playing tennis and an occasional round of golf. He especially enjoyed spending time traveling with his children and 4 grandchildren.

Richard was superseded in death by his parents, wife Joan Ritzi, sister Jo Keller. He is survived by son Ken Ritzi, daughter & son-in-law Kristen & Jon Kemper and grandchildren Kyle, Keith, Kurt & Kortney.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the military based charity of your choice. No services are planned.






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
