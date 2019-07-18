|
|
Richard Arthur Landon
Simi Valley - November 1, 1930 - July 5, 2019
Richard Arthur Landon, a Simi Valley resident since 1964, entered into eternal rest at age 88.
Richard attended San Jose State, where he earned a degree in Biological Science. After college, he served in the US Marine Corps for 3 years.
Richard met his future wife, Rita, while stationed in Long Beach. They were married for 62 years.
Richard worked as a Health Inspector for 38 years. He also worked as a Medical Waste Inspector for the State Health Department for 10 years.
Richard was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge and Grotto. He was also a member of the Prince of Peace Church in Woodland Hills.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Landon, and his daughter Elaine Young. He is survived by his wife, Rita, and daughters Kathleen Landon, Susan Thiele (Ed Thiele), Wendie Landon-Murphy, Nancy Morrissey and Marcia Southwell, as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Reminiscence Sunrise Assisted Living staff for their loving care and consideration for the last year and a half of Richard's life.
Services will be held Saturday July 20th at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Woodland Hills. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Richard's name
Published in Ventura County Star on July 18, 2019