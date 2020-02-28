|
|
Richard "Red" Bloomgren
Newbury Park - Richard "Red" Bloomgren went to be with our Lord on February 26, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children, and many grandchildren. He once said he was sure he was going to heaven, not because he had been so good, but because he had been so lucky. He went on to explain that the luckiest thing in his life had been his wife, Geraldine Loretta Peters, then his kids, then the grandkids, and then the great grandkids.
Red lived according to his priorities: God, country, family, and job… in that order. He had been a member of St Paschal Baylon Catholic Church since moving to Thousand Oaks in 1973. His favorite charity was the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. He believed that we lived in a truly special land created by God and that many may need to sacrifice for this country to protect the freedoms that allowed families to live freely and in peace. He served in the U.S. Army active reserve from 1956 to 1964. With his family, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball games, and watching grandchildren play volleyball. For most of his working life, Red was a manufacturing and operations manager. He worked 17 years for Control Data Corporation and 10 more years for Northrop before retiring. Retirement, however, was short-lived. He simply "needed something to do," so he began employment just a mile from home at WCE Corporation in Newbury Park and remained there for another 20 years. At his 75th birthday, he laughed saying, "my wife and my boss just won't let me really retire!"
Red is survived by his sister, Donna O'Connell of New York/Georgia; his wife Geraldine; seven children, Michael Bloomgren (Lake Orion, MI), Mark Bloomgren (Quartz Hill, CA), Michele Bloomgren (Thousand Oaks, CA), Donald Bloomgren (Lake Forest, CA), Daniel Bloomgren (Simi Valley, CA), Sandra Nelinger (Thousand Oaks, CA), and Susan Morge (Thousand Oaks, CA); 29 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 more great grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lillian Bloomgren and brother, Edward Bloomgren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 101 E. Wilbur Rd., Thousand Oaks. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. A reception luncheon will follow. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd., Westlake Village.
All are welcome to remember and celebrate the life of Red at any and all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toSisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart, 9814 Sylvia Avenue, Northridge, California 91324 or Camp Gray E10213 Shady Lane Rd, Reedsburg, WI 53959.
Red once wrote: They say I am 'going to a better place.' My life has been so wonderful I cannot fathom a better anything. Heaven must truly be beyond comprehension!
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020