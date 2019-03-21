|
|
Richard (Dick) Bruce Graham
Ventura, CA
Dick passed away on March 5, 2019 from heart failure in Winter Haven, Florida. His is survived by his wife Carole and his children, Tina (Matt), Debra (Rich), Ed, Brenda and 8 grandchildren, one great grandchild and stepson Steve. Also, his brother Gerald (Joan) and sister Sharon (Jim). He was predeceased by his brother Bob, and the mother of his children, Eleanor and his stepson Vince. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 at Reardon's in Simi Valley, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 21, 2019