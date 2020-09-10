Richard Cox



Richard Arthur Cox (AKA) Art went to be with our Lord on September 1, 2020, at the age of 90.



He was born May 3, 1930, to Henry O. and Gladys M. Cox in Hamilton, Missouri. At the age of 18 he moved to California in search of work with his Dad which is where he met the love of his life Elaine E. Kolkman. After serving in the navy aboard the cruiser USS Rochester, he married Elaine in 1954 and had three children Richard, Lawrence, and Karen. Art was the owner of the Taco House where he served many Ventura residents and Ventura High School students until its closing in 1976. He then worked at the post office processing center in Oxnard until his retirement in 1991. He took great joy in traveling, his Family, his Friends, Neighbors, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Art is survived by his sister Ellen Kincaid of Twin Falls, Idaho, his children Richard A. Jr. & Glenda Cox of Burnet, Texas, Lawrence & Lisa Cox of Ventura, Karen & Michael Skall of Ventura, plus 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his love Elaine Cox, Granddaughter Amber Skall, Siblings Robert, Wilbur, Jessie, Verna, Susie, Donald, and Harold.



It is with a Grateful Heart that we say Thank You to all those that cared for and comforted our Dad during this time in his life to the Ventura Town House, Community Memorial Hospital, Ventura Post-Acute, And Oakhurst Hospice. May God bless and protect you all.



He will be interned at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura. A memorial will be held in his honor at a later date to be determined.









