Richard (Dick) Dale Cox
Mandeville, LA - Richard (Dick) Dale Cox passed away into God's loving arms from the comfort of his home in Mandeville, Louisiana on July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on October 1, 1929, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Rufus J. Cox and Mattie Ethel Sutherland Cox. After attending school at Northside High School in Fort Smith, Dick joined the Marines and served his country in the Korean War. Sgt. R.D. Cox was awarded 2nd place in the Scott Trophy Match as a Sharpshooter Rifleman in the 1951 National Rifle Association titular matches at Camp Matthews, CA. He also met the love of his life, Mary Dean Shipp, and they were married on May 31, 1952, in Los Angeles, CA. They were soon blessed with children, son Michael Dale Cox, daughters Caren Marie Cox, and Susan Kay Cox.
After leaving the Marines, Dick went to work for Southern California Edison in Huntington Beach, CA. It wasn't long after Susie was born that Dick was offered the opportunity to transfer to Ventura, CA. He worked for 33 years as an Underground Foreman and took great pride in his work. Retiring at age 55, he and Mary enjoyed traveling with their Edison RV group. Dick was a true "Renaissance Man" as he had a wide variety of interests. He was an active volunteer at First Southern Baptist Church and Ventura Missionary Church, participating in 3 mission trips. Dick's all time favorite hobby was fishing at Lake Casitas! If he wasn't fishing he enjoyed painting with watercolors and oils, making jewelry with many different kinds of gemstones, gardening, reading and woodworking, creating some beautiful pieces for his grandkids. He could fix anything that needed fixing, and even some that didn't! He loved helping his friends and neighbors with any household project they had going on, whether it was just giving a bit of advice, lending a tool, a strong back, or teaching them how to care for their landscaping or garden, thus leaving his Legacy of "projects" all throughout Ventura and Louisiana.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Mary Croder, Edna Burdett, and Mildred Perry; brother James "Carrol" Cox; daughter Caren Marie Cox Sizemore, and his loving wife Mary Dean Shipp Cox.
He is survived by his son Michael Dale Cox (Amy), and granddaughters Molly Cox and Camryn Cox; daughter Susan Kay Cox; grandson Nathan Sizemore (Heather), grandson Aaron Sizemore; granddaughter Celina Sizemore Corona (Rey) and great granddaughters Reylan and Cobie Corona. Dick is also survived by niece Janice Spadt, nephew Larry Burdett and dear lifelong friends in California and Louisiana.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Notre Dame Hospice for the compassionate care they provided for our father. Also, the deepest gratitude is felt for the 7 women that gave of themselves daily for Mr. Richard. Thank you, Jewel, Jazzmin, Jazzica, Sharon, Michelle, Judy, and Beth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 10AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019
Ventura Missionary Church 500 High Point Dr. Ventura CA 93003. Reception to follow.
Private interment at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, CA
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019